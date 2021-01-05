HOLD (HOLD) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,154.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $3,154.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00029273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00119230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00211165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00499555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261396 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018121 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

