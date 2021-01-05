Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 197.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,985 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 561.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,179,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,519,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 250.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOMB. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

HOMB opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.95 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $40,580.00. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

