HOMIHELP 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $56,288.00 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $56,288.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00005796 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00121767 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00215658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00496222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00049839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00259895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017828 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com.

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

