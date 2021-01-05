Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.45. 30,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,450. The company has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

