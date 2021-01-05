Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLI. BidaskClub downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE:HLI opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $1,314,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 50,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

