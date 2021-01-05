Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

HUBG stock opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.03. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 158.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

