Hubii Network (HBT) Market Cap Tops $4.61 Million

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hubii Network has a market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $1,718.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hubii Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00045089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.47 or 0.00355781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00024749 BTC.

Hubii Network Token Profile

Hubii Network (CRYPTO:HBT) is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.com. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll.

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hubii Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hubii Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.