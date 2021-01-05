Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) were up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 355,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 424,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

About Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN)

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services.

