Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($2.40) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($2.37). Humana also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.50-18.75 EPS.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $456.86.

NYSE HUM opened at $412.19 on Tuesday. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.51 and its 200-day moving average is $407.01.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

