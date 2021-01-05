Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $479.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $429.00.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $456.86.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $412.19 on Monday. Humana has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Humana by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Humana by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,981,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

