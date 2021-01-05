Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.35.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 52.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 206,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9,818.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 266,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after buying an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,308,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

