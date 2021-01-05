Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,843,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,998,000 after purchasing an additional 190,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,928,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,802,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 81,159 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Huntsman by 7,577.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,481,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

