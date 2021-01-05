Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.94

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 1323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCM. BidaskClub raised shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,687,000 after acquiring an additional 770,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,134,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,903 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 399,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

