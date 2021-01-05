Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

HCM stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hutchison China MediTech has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

