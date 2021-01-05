Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.92

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.92 and last traded at $60.31, with a volume of 320843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HYFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

There is no company description available for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

