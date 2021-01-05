Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $58.92 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $60.49.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

There is no company description available for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

