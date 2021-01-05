HyperCash Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $29.31 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001973 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00303736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00122033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00508496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00049897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00268516 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017984 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,970,693 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Binance, EXX, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Huobi, Allcoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Coinnest, OKEx, Kucoin, TOPBTC and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

