(I.TO) (TSE:I) Trading 1.3% Higher

(I.TO) (TSE:I) (NASDAQ:IPCI) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.26 and last traded at C$3.23. 7,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 16,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

(I.TO) (TSE:I) (NASDAQ:IPCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.44 million for the quarter.

About (I.TO) (TSE:I)

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and manufacture of controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. Its Hypermatrix technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that is applied to the development of a range of existing and new pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for (I.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (I.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.