Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.96). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $983,727.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

