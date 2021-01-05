Idea Chain Coin (ICH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.89 Million

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $469.56 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idea Chain Coin token can now be purchased for $9.16 or 0.00028884 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 434.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00126265 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00254130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00521259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00278407 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018113 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Token Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

Idea Chain Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

