iExec RLC (RLC) Trading 20.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002689 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, Binance and Gatecoin. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $71.22 million and $4.64 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Binance, Liqui, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

