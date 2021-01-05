iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

IHRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 558,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,567.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 135.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,982,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after acquiring an additional 403,148 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 487,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 43,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,564. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.01.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $744.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.76 million. Equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

