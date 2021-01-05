II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.96

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.96 and last traded at $79.57, with a volume of 50684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on II-VI from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on II-VI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on II-VI from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -725.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $612,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,850 shares in the company, valued at $30,767,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,197 shares of company stock worth $26,434,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in II-VI by 98.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

