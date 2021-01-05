iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IMBI stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.75.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 173.31%. The firm had revenue of $109.03 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMBI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 16.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the third quarter valued at about $986,000. 11.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

