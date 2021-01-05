ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) Shares Gap Up to $12.50

ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $13.00. ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 509,601 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.86. The company has a market capitalization of £31.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74.

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, anti-infectives, metabolism, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

