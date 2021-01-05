Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO) Shares Gap Down to $6.09

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NASDAQ:INDO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $5.60. Indonesia Energy shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Indonesia Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

About Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

