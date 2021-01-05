INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. INmune Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

INMB opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $237.49 million, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.76. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 260.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.