INO COIN (INO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $499,771.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.76 or 0.00016863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. In the last week, INO COIN has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $499,771.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00117667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00208396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00486580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00259988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017780 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

