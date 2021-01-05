Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) Insider Purchases 22 Shares of Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) insider Toby Courtauld acquired 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 664 ($8.68) per share, for a total transaction of £146.08 ($190.85).

LON GPOR traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 658.40 ($8.60). 343,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,999. Great Portland Estates Plc has a one year low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -11.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 664.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 621.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)’s payout ratio is currently -22.34%.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 724.77 ($9.47).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

