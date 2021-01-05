Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel Sells 275 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $43,298.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.04, a P/E/G ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 65.7% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAND shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

