Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $79,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,176.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.72. The stock had a trading volume of 427,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,302. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.04, a PEG ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.61. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 65.7% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAND shares. BidaskClub downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

