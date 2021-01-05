Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 57,476 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $279.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $530,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $2,381,208.90.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $1,249,699.08.

On Monday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $755,760.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $759,240.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $669,649.80.

On Thursday, November 12th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $209,012.96.

NASDAQ DIOD traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,771. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $75.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Diodes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Diodes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

