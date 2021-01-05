Insider Selling: Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $261,310.00.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $241,150.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $260,295.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $112,950.00.

GRUB stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,627. Grubhub Inc. has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.56.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after buying an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP raised its stake in Grubhub by 7,529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,019 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth $82,909,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 57.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 976,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 38.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 503,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.37.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

