Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel Sells 6,200 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $341,124.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

D Matthew Dorny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $315,022.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $317,068.00.

NUS stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 345,187 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after acquiring an additional 215,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,184,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

