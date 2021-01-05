Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Financial Analysis

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Intelligent Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of ShotSpotter shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Intelligent Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ShotSpotter and Intelligent Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter 6.22% 9.45% 4.61% Intelligent Systems 26.64% 24.36% 19.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ShotSpotter and Intelligent Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter 0 3 4 0 2.57 Intelligent Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

ShotSpotter presently has a consensus target price of $33.86, suggesting a potential downside of 13.41%. Intelligent Systems has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.28%. Given Intelligent Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intelligent Systems is more favorable than ShotSpotter.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ShotSpotter and Intelligent Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter $40.75 million 10.98 $1.80 million $0.15 260.67 Intelligent Systems $34.30 million 10.46 $10.97 million N/A N/A

Intelligent Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ShotSpotter.

Risk & Volatility

ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Systems has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intelligent Systems beats ShotSpotter on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter SiteSecure, which serves customers, such as corporations to safeguard their facilities; and public agencies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including train stations, airports, and freeways. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend or commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

