Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercorp Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 30.37. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $334.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.94 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after buying an additional 224,304 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 433,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after buying an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

