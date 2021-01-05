International Paper (NYSE:IP) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.13. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after buying an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 21.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,938,000 after buying an additional 597,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after buying an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,604,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.