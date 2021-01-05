International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) (TSE:IPCO) Trading 7.1% Higher

International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) (TSE:IPCO)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.01. 157,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the average session volume of 36,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.58 million and a PE ratio of 115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78.

International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IPCO)

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

