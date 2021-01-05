Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX) Senior Officer Michael John Gaffney Sells 20,000 Shares

Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX) Senior Officer Michael John Gaffney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,087,320.75.

Michael John Gaffney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Michael John Gaffney sold 6,500 shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$4,810.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Michael John Gaffney sold 20,000 shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$14,800.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Michael John Gaffney sold 500 shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$350.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Michael John Gaffney sold 47,000 shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$32,900.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Michael John Gaffney sold 111,500 shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$66,900.00.

INX opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.31 million and a PE ratio of 180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.49. Intouch Insight Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.84.

Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.97 million during the quarter.

Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) Company Profile

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.

