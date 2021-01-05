Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $2,193,718.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 28,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $712,343.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $4,338,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 136,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 77,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.83. 25,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.43. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.