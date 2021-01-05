Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $701.37

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $701.37 and traded as high as $825.84. Intuitive Surgical shares last traded at $800.00, with a volume of 577,103 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.63.

The stock has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $768.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $701.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,164 shares of company stock worth $15,003,047 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

