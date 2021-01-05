Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) Shares Gap Up to $348.00

Shares of Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $348.00, but opened at $366.00. Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) shares last traded at $360.45, with a volume of 31,204 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 344.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 306.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £240.98 million and a PE ratio of 204.71.

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) Company Profile (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

