Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE VVR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. 313,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,188. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

