Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.77 and last traded at $52.18. Approximately 6,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 22,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

