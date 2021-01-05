Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/4/2021 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $127.00.

12/24/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $160.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $116.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $12.18 on Tuesday, reaching $184.42. 114,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,394. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $189.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.08, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.51.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

