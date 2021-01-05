Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 9,287 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 340% compared to the typical volume of 2,110 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,234,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 180,246 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.