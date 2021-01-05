Investors Purchase Large Volume of Calithera Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,706 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 460% compared to the typical volume of 1,197 call options.

CALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $191.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

