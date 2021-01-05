Investors Purchase Large Volume of CEMEX Call Options (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 11,520 call options on the company. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 6,063 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 375,697 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,362 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 25.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $3.70 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Santander downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

NYSE CX opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.39.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

