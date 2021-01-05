Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $31.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,864,000 after buying an additional 3,281,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,770,000 after buying an additional 2,464,977 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 311.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,758,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,638,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.