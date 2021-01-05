InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.94. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 27,694 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of InVivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,704 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

